Boyd posted a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Boyd has three helpers over his last five games. The center set up a Lawson Crouse tally in the second period Saturday. For the season, Boyd's been okay with 14 goals, 19 helpers, 92 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 10 power-play points and an ugly minus-33 rating in 80 outings.