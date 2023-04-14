Boyd scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Boyd sparked the Coyotes' comeback push with a tally late in the first period to cut the score to 4-2. Prior to Thursday, he'd been limited to four assists in his last 12 outings. The 29-year-old center ended the campaign with 15 tallies, 34 points, 95 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-32 rating while playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. Boyd should again log middle-six minutes with the Coyotes in 2023-24.