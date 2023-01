Boyd scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

The goal was Boyd's first point through nine games in January. He's also gone minus-5 with just six shots on net this month -- losing out on the top-line job has caused his offense to evaporate. The center is at five goals, 10 assists, 49 shots on net, a minus-14 rating and 26 blocked shots through 44 appearances.