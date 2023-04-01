Boyd registered two assists in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Friday.
Boyd's first helper was recorded while the Coyotes had the man advantage. Through 76 games this season, he has 14 goals and 32 points, including nine power-play points. Boyd snapped a five-game scoring drought.
