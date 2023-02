Boyd scored a goal and an assist on one shot in the Coyotes' 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Boyd cut the Kings' lead to 5-4 with a shot off a nice pass from Matias Maccelli. He would also add an assist on Josh Brown's goal in the first period. Boyd now has points in two of his last three games. On the season, Boyd has seven goals and 20 points in 56 games.