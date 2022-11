Boyd logged a power-play assist, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Boyd is up to a five-game point streak, earning a goal and four helpers in that span. The 29-year-old center continues to thrive on the top power-play unit -- that's where he's earned his last three points. For the season, he's at two goals, eight helpers, 16 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-8 rating through 15 contests.