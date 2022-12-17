Boyd scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

Boyd had his first attempt denied, but he knocked in a rebound for the Coyotes' fourth goal. He has a pair of points in his last three games after recently snapping a 10-game dry spell. The goal was his first since Nov. 10, and he's up to three tallies, 12 points, 28 shots, 19 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 28 appearances. He continues to see time centering Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, but Boyd doesn't have nearly as much scoring upside as his linemates.