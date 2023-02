Boyd notched an assist and four hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Boyd helped out on Christian Fischer's empty-net goal. Over his last six games, Boyd has a goal, two assists and a minus-4 rating. The 29-year-old center is up to 18 points, 60 shots, 27 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating through 54 appearances overall.