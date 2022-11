Boyd notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Boyd is now riding a four-game point streak, during which he has a goal and three helpers. The center is up to nine points (four on the power play), 16 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating through 14 contests. He remains a key part of the Coyotes' forward group as a veteran center on a fairly young team.