Boyd logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Boyd set up a Christian Fischer tally in the third period. With three points in his last six games, Boyd has found a little more stability on offense lately. He's still more of a supporting scorer even on a lackluster team, with three goals, 10 helpers, 37 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating in 31 appearances this season. His strong defensive play should allow him to continue seeing top-six minutes.