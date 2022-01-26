Boyd posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Boyd's 10th assist of the season came on the first of Nick Schmaltz's two goals in the game. With two goals and two helpers in his last four games, Boyd is on another surge. The 28-year-old has matched his career high in points with 20 through just 33 appearances this season -- he needed 53 games to reach the same mark in 2018-19. The center has added 42 shots on net, 27 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 2021-22 while logging top-six minutes.