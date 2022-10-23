Boyd collected an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

It took a move to the desert for Boyd to earn a top-line gig, but it's better late than never for the Minnesota native. Boyd has fashioned a goal and three assists through five games to start the season. Fantasy managers tend to shy away from players on rebuilding teams, but Boyd has sleeper appeal so long as he's in the prime role centering Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse.