Boyd scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Boyd scored at 5:02 of the third period to stretch the lead to 4-0 following Nick Schmaltz's natural hat trick. With just two tallies over 14 contests in January, Boyd has struggled to put up offense in a middle-six role lately. He's at six goals, 16 points, 59 shots on net, 22 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 49 appearances.