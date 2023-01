Boyd scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

The tally was Boyd's first in seven games, and he had just one assist in the previous six. The 29-year-old center has struggled to recapture the scoring touch he displayed in the latter half of last season. He's at four goals, 14 points, 43 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 35 contests this season, though he continues to log top-six minutes.