Boyd produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Boyd has five goals and three helpers over his last seven contests. The 29-year-old center has thrived since the Coyotes traded Nick Bjugstad to the Oilers at the deadline. Boyd reached the 30-point mark with his assist Saturday, and he's added 79 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-26 rating through 70 outings this season.