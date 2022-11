Boyd posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Boyd snapped a four-game point drought with the helper on Nick Ritchie's game-tying goal in the middle of the third period. The 29-year-old Boyd was shuffled down the lineup Saturday due to his slump, with Barrett Hayton taking his place on the top line. Boyd now has a goal, five assists, 11 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 11 contests this season.