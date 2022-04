Boyd scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Boyd struck just 1:13 into the contest, but the Coyotes' scoring pace dropped off after that. With two goals and two assists in his last seven games, the center has returned to a steady scoring pace recently. He's at 14 goals, 31 points, 74 shots, 59 hits and a minus-5 rating through 65 contests overall.