Boyd scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Boyd got the Coyotes on the board at 10:07 of the first period with an individual effort. The 29-year-old has turned things around lately with three goals and an assist over his last five games. He's at nine tallies, 22 points, 66 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating through 60 contests overall.