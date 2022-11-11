Boyd broke a scoreless tie on the power play during Thursday's 2-0 victory over the host Islanders.

Skating during a stretch of 14 consecutive road games, Boyd helped lift the Coyotes to their third-straight win with a third-period tally. The 29-year-old center scored his first goal in nine games, redirecting in a cross-crease pass from linemate Clayton Keller. Boyd, who added three shots and two hits versus the Islanders, has compiled at least one point in three consecutive outings for the second time this season.