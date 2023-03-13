Boyd notched a power-play assist, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Boyd helped out on Barrett Hayton's second goal of the game. It's been a productive run for Boyd lately -- he has two goals and a pair of power-play helpers over his last four contests. The 29-year-old center is up to 26 points and 72 shots on net through 67 outings, but he also has a minus-27 rating and 20 PIM this season. He should continue to see middle-six minutes and some power-play time to close out the campaign.