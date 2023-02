Boyd scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Boyd has scored in consecutive contests, and he has four points over his last four games. The 29-year-old had the opening tally Sunday. He's up to eight goals, 21 points, 62 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 57 contests while primarily playing in a middle-six role.