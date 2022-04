Boyd notched an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Boyd had the secondary helper on an Alex Galchenyuk tally in the second period. The Coyotes deployed new-look lines that saw Boyd as the fourth-line right wing -- he's typically played in a top-six role for much of the season. The 28-year-old is at 32 points, 78 shots on net, 61 hits, 52 blocked shots and 28 PIM in 68 outings. He's earned four points through nine games in April.