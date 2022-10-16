Boyd notched a power-play assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Boyd set up Clayton Keller's goal in the second period. After posting 35 points in 74 games last year, expectations are higher for Boyd as a top-six veteran on a young team. He should feature prominently on the top power-play unit after spending much of last year with the second group, notching four points.