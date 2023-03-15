Boyd scored the overtime winner in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Calgary.
It was Boyd's third game-winning goal of the 2022-23 campaign. He also has 12 goals and 27 points in 68 contests this season. Over his last five outings, Boyd's contributed three markers and five points.
