Boyd notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Boyd had gone eight games without a helper before assisting on Barrett Hayton's third-period marker. This was also Boyd's first power-play point since Nov. 13. The 29-year-old center is up to 25 points (six on the power play), 71 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating through 65 outings in a middle-six role.