Boyd registered an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Boyd set up Lawson Crouse's goal in the final minute of the second period. The 28-year-old Boyd hasn't put up amazing numbers, but he has four points, 11 shots, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 10 contests. He centered the second line and saw a season-high 18:57 of ice time -- he's trending up, but probably still doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.