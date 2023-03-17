Boyd netted two goals in Arizona's 3-2 victory over Vancouver on Thursday.

This was Boyd's second two-goal game in the span of six contests, and he's provided five markers and seven points in that stretch. Boyd's up to 14 goals and 29 points in 69 outings this season. Although the 29-year-old has been hot lately, his overall offensive pace in 2022-23 would leave him with 34 points, which puts him just shy of his career high of 35.