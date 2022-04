Boyd scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Boyd completed the Coyotes' comeback at 1:43 of the extra session, marking his second straight game with a game-winning goal. Those are his only two game-winners of the season. The 28-year-old has 16 tallies, 34 points, 85 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-10 rating through 73 outings.