Boyd produced an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Boyd had the secondary helper on the second of Clayton Keller's three goals Sunday. The assist snapped Boyd's 10-game point drought, a span in which he also went minus-2 and added just six shots on goal. The 29-year-old has seen a larger role with the Coyotes than he would with virtually any other team in the league, but it's tough to trust many players on this roster to produce consistent offense. Boyd has two goals, nine assists, 24 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating in 26 appearances.