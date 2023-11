Boyd posted an assist in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Predators.

Boyd was in the lineup with Jack McBain (lower body) out on a week-to-week basis. McBain's injury may help steady Boyd's playing time, though the 30-year-old has often been limited to fourth-line duties when he plays. Despite the small role, Boyd has four assists, nine shots on net, five blocked shots, four hits and two PIM through eight appearances, making the most of the minutes he's given.