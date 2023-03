Boyd scored a pair of goals, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

This was Boyd's first career multi-goal game, and it got him to 100 points in his career. The 29-year-old netted both of his goals in the third period, with the first of them standing as the game-winner. He's up to 11 tallies, 24 points, 70 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating through 64 contests overall.