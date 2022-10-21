Boyd scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Both points came in the third period as the Coyotes finally showed a bit of life after falling behind 5-0. The goal was Boyd's first of the year, and the 29-year-old is up to three points through four games as he gets a look in a top-six role.
More News
-
Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Produces assist Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Closes with three-game goal streak•
-
Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Seals win in overtime•
-
Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Nets game-winner on power play•
-
Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Produces assist Monday•
-
Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Opens scoring in loss•