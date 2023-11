Dermott recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

The helper on Matias Maccelli's first-period tally was Dermott's first point in 10 outings this season. The 26-year-old Dermott has been a regular in the lineup when healthy, but he's more of a defensive specialist in a bottom-four role. He's produced 14 blocked shots, 13 shots on net, six PIM, five hits and a minus-4 rating.