Dermott scored a goal on three shots, logged two hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Dermott's tally tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The 27-year-old has scored both of his goals this season over his last seven outings. He's up to four points, 30 shots on net, 31 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 34 appearances. Dermott's usage is likely to remain mostly defensive, so he doesn't make for a strong fantasy option.