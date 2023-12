Dermott (hand) will be a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's clash with the Flyers, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Dermott has been sidelined for the club's last 12 contests due to his lingering hand problem. In order to suit up Thursday, Dermott will need to be activated off injured reserve. With Sean Durzi (lower body) also a doubt, the Yotes could find themselves stretched thin on the blue line.