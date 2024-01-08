Dermott logged an assist, four hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Demott had gone 12 games without a point since returning from a hand injury Dec. 7. The defenseman appeared to be losing his grip on an everyday job after sitting out as a scratch Jan. 2, but Michael Kesselring came out of the lineup Sunday. Dermott has a meager two helpers with 23 shots on net, 18 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 23 appearances, so he doesn't need to be followed closely for fantasy.