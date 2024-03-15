Dermott notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

The helper was Dermott's first point since Feb. 12, though he played just four games out of 15 in that span. The 27-year-old has six points, 32 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 41 hits and a minus-12 rating through 40 appearances. The Coyotes are carrying only six defensemen currently -- Dermott's place in the lineup is safe as long as that continues, though Josh Brown is likely more at risk of a healthy scratch.