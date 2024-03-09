Dermott (undisclosed) has a minor injury, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
There's not much information available on what Dermott is dealing with but it sounds like he could be a game-time call for Friday's matchup with Detroit. He has five points in 38 games this season.
