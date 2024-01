Dermott scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Dermott was responsible for Arizona's lone tally Thursday, tying the game 1-1 late in the first period with his first goal of the season. The 27-year-old blueliner has just three points and a minus-3 rating through 28 games this season while averaging a career-most 17:25 of ice time this year.