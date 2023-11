Dermott (illness) will be in the lineup against Anaheim on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Dermott returns following a two-game absence due to his illness. In six appearances this season, the 26-year-old Ontario native has yet to write his name on the scoresheet. Considering the defenseman has just 14 points over the last three seasons, his lack of production shouldn't come as a surprise to fantasy players.