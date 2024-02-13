Dermott logged an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Dermott has a goal and an assist over his last two games. The 27-year-old defenseman has stayed in a bottom-four role with the Coyotes enjoying nearly full health on the blue line. He's earned five points, 30 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 31 hits and a minus-11 rating through 35 outings. Dermott's role is a defensive one, so he's not much of an option for fantasy managers.