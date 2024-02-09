Dermott (lower body) is expected to play Thursday versus Vegas.
Dermott has a goal, three points, 14 PIM, 28 hits and 42 blocks in 32 contests this season. He's projected to serve on the second pairing alongside Matt Dumba, who is returning from an upper-body injury. Josh Brown is set to be a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Coyotes' Travis Dermott: Not playing Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Travis Dermott: Nets first goal this season•
-
Coyotes' Travis Dermott: Gets first point since return•
-
Coyotes' Travis Dermott: Good to play Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Travis Dermott: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Travis Dermott: Not ready to return•