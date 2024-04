Dermott (upper body) is not expected to return this season, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports Tuesday.

It's been a tough season for Dermott, who has been limited to just 50 games this year in which he generated two goals and five helpers while averaging 17:17 of ice time. The 27-year-old blueliner's underwhelming season could impact his ability to cash in this offseason, as he will become an unrestricted free agent July 1.