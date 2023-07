Dermott (undisclosed) agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Dermott will earn $800,000 at the NHL level or $450,000 if he plays in the minors. In 11 games with Vancouver last season, he recorded one goal, seven shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 10 hits. If Dermott manages to stay healthy, he could be in the mix for a depth role with the Coyotes during the 2023-24 campaign.