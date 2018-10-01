Murphy was placed on waivers Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Murphy got his first taste of NHL action a season ago, having suited up for eight games with Arizona and registering three points along the way. Furthermore, in those eight contests, Murphy posted a plus-5 rating. Having been unsuccessful in his bid for an Opening Night roster spot, the 23-year-old defenseman will begin the year in AHL Tucson and hopes to earn a promotion with solid play.