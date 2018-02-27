Murphy was dealt along with Pierre-Cedric Labrie on Monday from Nashville to Arizona, in a trade that saw Tyler Gaudet and John Ramage go the other way.

Murphy has been playing with Nashville since he signed his entry-level contract in September 2015, but has never been recalled from the AHL. He's found success in the minors however, scoring 26 points (eight goals ,18 assists) in 48 games in 2017-18, but it still seems unlikely he'll crack Arizona's lineup -- at least in the near future.