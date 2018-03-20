Murphy was recalled from AHL Tuscon on Tuesday.

Murphy's recall follows news that Jason Demers will miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old replacement wasn't drafted, but the defenseman did shine with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires (116 points in 152 games) before spending three seasons between AHL Milwaukee (when he was with the Predators) and most recently, Tuscon.