Coyotes' Trevor Murphy: Promoted to top level
Murphy was recalled from AHL Tuscon on Tuesday.
Murphy's recall follows news that Jason Demers will miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old replacement wasn't drafted, but the defenseman did shine with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires (116 points in 152 games) before spending three seasons between AHL Milwaukee (when he was with the Predators) and most recently, Tuscon.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...