Stecher produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Stecher has been quiet on offense to begin the year, and it's seen him log a reduced role in recent contests. The defenseman's assist Friday was his first point in seven games. The 28-year-old has added nine shots on net, six hits, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-6 rating. He had just three points in 29 outings between the Kings and the Red Wings last year, so he shouldn't be expected to put up big scoring numbers.