Stecher notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Stecher helped out on the second of Clayton Keller's tallies in the contest. The 28-year-old Stecher also led the Coyotes with 25:39 of ice time, the first time he's exceeded even 20 minutes since Oct. 17. The blueliner could be in line for an increased role with Jakob Chychrun soon to be traded and Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) out. Stecher has five assists, 51 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 53 hits and a minus-3 rating in 53 outings overall, so even a significant boost in playing time is unlikely to make him an option in fantasy.