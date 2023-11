Stecher scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Predators.

Stecher snapped his six-game point drought with the tally. While he was an occasional scratch early on, the absence of Travis Dermott (upper body) has given Stecher some stability in the lineup. Through 12 outings, Stecher has two points, 13 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating.